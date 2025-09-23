Miley Cyrus reveals the 'medicine' that helps keep her sober

Miley Cyrus is seen arriving to the world premiere of "Something Beautiful with Miley Cyrus" during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at The Beacon Theatre on June 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Miley Cyrus has spoken about the fact that she's now living a sober lifestyle, and as part of that, she's taken up a hobby that's hard to imagine the Miley of, say, 2013 engaging in.

Chatting with actress Pamela Anderson for CR Fashion Book, Miley says, "Something I love is gardening. ... Gardening is something you do for yourself. When we've shared so much of ourselves, having those little precious times with something simple — like putting a seed in the ground and nurturing it — it becomes a very personal process."

"Having that has been the medicine that’s kept me grounded in my sober lifestyle," she adds. "It’s part of a practice, the way yoga might be: getting out into nature, doing something with my hands, and having a creative outlet that isn’t about fame or success. It’s a genuine win when you put a seed in the ground and see flowers in the spring."

Miley also reveals that for the past five years she's been rebuilding the home she lost in 2018 in the Woolsey fire.

"It looks like it’s going to be all ready for me in the next couple of weeks. ... I'm so excited," she tells Anderson. She then shares a lesson she learned from her godmother, Dolly Parton.

"During the fires, when there was so much devastation and grief, in those moments I always thought of Dolly Parton," Miley shares. "Through her music and her gift for making people happy, she’s always been medicinal in those times."

"She always tells me that moments of trauma aren’t times to shut down or give up as entertainers. It’s our duty — one of the reasons we chose this calling — to be a source of joy and inspiration during moments of trouble," she adds.

