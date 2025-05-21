Miley Cyrus reveals the physical and mental reasons why she won't tour anymore

Miley Cyrus is currently on a career high, coming off of the success of "Flowers" and prepping the release of her new album, Something Beautiful. But unfortunately for fans, a tour isn't going to follow.

Appearing on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1, Miley says that touring is too stressful, both physically and mentally. For one, she says it'd be difficult to maintain her sobriety on tour, because of "certain protocols" she needs to follow.

"That's super important to me," she says. "So part of that is keeping myself mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally well, and I want to emphasize the 'physically,' because of how taxing a physical live performance is."

Miley reveals she has a condition called Reinke's edema, which she describes as "abuse of the vocal cords." As a result, she says, "I have this very large polyp on my vocal cord, which has given me a lot of the tone and the texture that has made me who I am, but it's extremely difficult to perform with because it's like running a marathon with ankle weights on."

She continues, "And so I do have this blessing of a condition that I live with that's given me this really ... super unique [voice]. ... I'm not willing to sever [the polyp] because the chance of waking up from a surgery and not sounding like myself is a probability."

The decision to not tour led her to create Something Beautiful, which she describes as "my way of touring."

"That's why I'm putting it into theaters because it's something you can watch night after night after night," she notes. "And you get to discover and you get to feel like you're a part of a performance but I don't have to tax myself in that way."



Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.