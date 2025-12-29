Miley Cyrus was a songwriter-for-hire at the 2025 Oscars

Miley Cyrus hit the red carpet at the Academy Awards earlier this year, but now she's revealed that the reason she attended was to ask for a job.

Miley shared with People that she ended up writing her Golden Globe-nominated song "We Dream as One" for Avatar: Fire and Ash after running into director James Cameron at a Disney event and letting him know she was up for writing music for his movies.

She also pitched Jamie Lee Curtis, which, she said, led to her writing her Golden Globe-nominated song from last year, "Beautiful That Way," for Curtis' film The Last Showgirl.

And she didn't stop there. Miley told People, "No, literally, that's why I went to the Oscars this year. Everybody that came up and introduced themselves, I said, 'Well, if you need any music, I'm around.'"

Miley said she also offered her services to the creators of the hit Netflix show Baby Reindeer, adding, "I don't know what I would write for Baby Reindeer season 2, but I threw that out there!"

Her approach seems to be working: back-to-back Golden Globe nominations can't be denied.

As for why Miley is so determined to write music for films and TV, she explained, "I really feel myself attached to [movie] songs. There's certain songs that, even if they were written for the film or just a song used in the film, like ‘I Will Always Love You,’ you immediately think of the movie itself and they become embedded.”

