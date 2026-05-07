More performers added to American Music Awards, performance details revealed

More performers have been added to the lineup of the American Music Awards, and we've also got details about the songs that will be performed.

Teddy Swims and KATSEYE, previously announced, will be singing their new singles "Mr. Know It All" and "PINKY UP," respectively, while Twenty One Pilots will perform their viral hit "Drag Path."

As for new additions, Hootie & the Blowfish will mark the 30th anniversary of their 1996 AMA win for pop/rock new artist by performing a medley of their biggest hits. Sombr will also perform, and country stars Keith Urban and Riley Green, and Latin star Maluma will also take the stage.

The fan-voted 52nd American Music Awards, hosted by Queen Latifah, will air on CBS and Paramount+ on May 25 live from Las Vegas. Taylor Swift is this year's leading nominee, with eight nods, followed by sombr, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean and Morgan Wallen with seven each.

Fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and the @AMAs Instagram page. Voting closes Friday, except for two categories — social song of the year and tour of the year — with voting closing after the first 30 minutes of the telecast.

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