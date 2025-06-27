Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Port St. Lucie and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a ranking of the most common languages spoken at home in the Port St. Lucie metro area. (Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock/Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Port St. Lucie metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#10. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 15,711 speakers (0.24% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock

#9. Hebrew

- 18,522 speakers (0.28% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#8. Arabic

- 19,746 speakers (0.3% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Adisa // Shutterstock

#7. Italian

- 20,994 speakers (0.32% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Chinese

- 25,608 speakers (0.39% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#5. Russian

- 30,385 speakers (0.46% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#4. French

- 50,011 speakers (0.76% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#3. Portuguese

- 81,457 speakers (1.24% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Vlad Ispas // Shutterstock

#2. Haitian

- 316,877 speakers (4.83% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

- 2,583,314 speakers (39.34% of population)

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!