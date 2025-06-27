Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Tallahassee and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Tallahassee metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Hindi

- 697 speakers (0.18% of population)

#9. German

- 745 speakers (0.19% of population)

#8. Telugu

- 805 speakers (0.2% of population)

#7. Vietnamese

- 817 speakers (0.21% of population)

#6. Arabic

- 1,097 speakers (0.28% of population)

#5. French

- 1,248 speakers (0.32% of population)

#4. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 1,260 speakers (0.32% of population)

#3. Haitian

- 1,392 speakers (0.35% of population)

#2. Chinese

- 1,705 speakers (0.43% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 21,080 speakers (5.32% of population)