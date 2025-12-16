Most expensive homes for sale in Port St. Lucie

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Port St. Lucie from realtor.com. (scarp577 // Shutterstock/scarp577 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Port St. Lucie listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 16675 C 24 Canal Rd, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $12,995,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,189
- Price per square foot: $1,161
- Lot size: 74.9 acres
- Days on market: 27 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 2821 SE North Lookout Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $5,389,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,107
- Price per square foot: $1,055
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 42 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 201 SE Fiore Bello, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $3,495,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,014
- Price per square foot: $581
- Lot size: 0.0 acres
- Days on market: 318 days (-$255,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 7944 Saddlebrook Dr, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $3,200,000
- 7 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,043
- Price per square foot: $634
- Lot size: 1.7 acres
- Days on market: 277 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 7916 Saddlebrook Dr, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $2,950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,509
- Price per square foot: $654
- Lot size: 1.8 acres
- Days on market: 188 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 3225 SE Braemar Way, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $2,950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,825
- Price per square foot: $611
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 57 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 2461 SE N Lookout Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $2,700,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,175
- Price per square foot: $646
- Days on market: 35 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2461 SE North Lookout Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $2,700,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,175
- Price per square foot: $646
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 35 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 106 SE Via San Marino, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $2,695,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,598
- Price per square foot: $749
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 274 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 178 SE Via Lago Garda, Port Saint Lucie
- Price: $2,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,341
- Price per square foot: $575
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 29 days
- View listing on realtor.com

