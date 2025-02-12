Music News: Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Selena Gomez has said she'll have a hard time returning to music after starring in the Oscar-nominated film Emilia Pérez, but the U.K. tabloid The Sun claims Selena is going to surprise-release a song on Valentine's Day. If it happens, it'll be two days before she competes for the best supporting actress award at the BAFTAs, the British equivalent of the Academy Awards.

Sabrina Carpenter is the latest artist to donate $25,000 to help provide artists with health care. She joined Chappell Roan, Noah Kahan and Charli XCX in giving the money to Backline, a charity that provides mental health and wellness resources to music industry professionals and their families. The donations are part of the charity's We Got You initiative, which was founded by Chappell in the wake of her Grammy speech calling for record labels to provide artists with salaries and health care.

Speaking of Chappell, she'll be performing in March at her friend Elton John's annual Oscar Viewing Party, which is a fundraiser for his AIDS Foundation. Elton's husband and manager, David Furnish, tells Billboard, "It's that magical combination of the most brilliant artist, at such an extraordinary moment in their career, who is also so connected with this issue. We are just counting our lucky stars. It's so great that she was available, and so happy to do it, and so joyful about understanding what it really means and wanting to make the best contribution."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.