Music notes: Alex Warren, Harry Styles and more

Alex Warren is teasing his new song in a very Alex Warren way. In an Instagram video, he says, "I'm gonna get my parents' reaction to my new song." Thing is, Alex's parents are both deceased, and much of his online and onstage persona is based on him making jokes about that fact. So in the video, he pulls out a white urn -- the kind you'd put cremated remains in -- covers it with a lid that has a speaker embedded in it, and starts playing the song, called "Passenger." In the caption, he writes, "I swear there was a standing ovation."

People reports that when Harry Styles kicked off his Together, Together tour in Amsterdam, his alleged fiancée was in the crowd supporting him. Zoë Kravitz was spotted in the audience standing next to Harry's pal James Corden, wearing a baseball cap and dark glasses, dancing and clapping along. Neither Harry nor Zoë have discussed their relationship or their supposed engagement, although a source confirmed it to People in April.

Ed Sheeran has released a new video for "Repeat It," his collaboration with Martin Garrix that has been 12 years in the making. The video features the two singing the song live onstage together for the first time, intercut with video clips illustrating what's happened in each artist's respective careers since they began working on the track.

The Pussycat Dolls may have scrapped the North American leg of their tour, but they're still going to be performing on the American Music Awards, airing on CBS and Paramount+ live on May 25. Their performance, which will include rapper Busta Rhymes, comes 20 years after they made their AMA debut. Busta appeared on the girl group's debut single "Don't Cha."

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