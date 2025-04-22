Music notes: Ariana Grande, ROSÉ and more

What's Ariana Grande really like? Ask Penn Badgley, who not only stars in the Netflix series You, but also starred in Ari's video for "The Boy Is Mine." Speaking to USA Today, Penn says of Ari, "She's a good hang, she's so personable and funny." Noting that "everybody's just scrutinizing every single thing she does," and that "people psychoanalyze her," the actor insists that Ariana "may be one of the most down-to-earth people," as well as being "very strong."

ROSÉ was a special guest at Coldplay's concert in Seoul, South Korea, on April 22. She joined the band to perform her hit "APT," with singer Chris Martin taking on the Bruno Mars part. Both artists posted footage of the performance on Instagram.

Kelly Clarkson performs other people's songs on her talk show all the time, which is probably a good thing, considering the fact that her musical director, Jason Halbert, isn't a fan of one of her biggest hits. On the April 21 episode of the show, guest host Andy Cohen told Halbert he'd give him 20 bucks if he'd reveal his "least favorite Kelly Clarkson song." He chose "Breakaway," calling it an "unpopular opinion," since it was a top 10 hit. But Kelly herself has also said in the past that it's one of her least favorite songs, possibly because she didn't write it -- Avril Lavigne did.

Lola Young, Gigi Perez, Doechii, The Marías and Djo are among the headliners for the New York edition of the All Things Go Festival, which will run Sept. 26-28, the same weekend as the Washington, D.C. version of the festival. Tickets for the New York edition go on sale April 25 at 10 a.m. at AllThingsGoFestival.com/NYC/.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.