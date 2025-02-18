Music notes: Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and more

What is Ariana Grande going to wear to the Oscars next month? Something very Wicked. Ari, who's nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Glinda in the musical, tells Vogue Italia, "The dress we chose will be an extension of the story we told and will continue to tell. It will be a look straight out of the magical world of Oz." She adds that she and her stylist are "having fun experimenting with shapes and looks from the 1950s and 1960s, from the golden age of Hollywood, which is my favorite."

Selena Gomez is teasing another song from I Said I Love You First, her upcoming album with her fiancé Benny Blanco. In a snippet of the unnamed, upbeat tune posted on Instagram, she sings, "Call me when you break up/ I wanna be the first one on your mind when you wake up." Gracie Abrams, who Selena and Benny seem to be teasing as a guest on the album, commented, "Heyyyyyyyy that's my friendddd." To which Benny replied, "heyyyyyy that's my wife."

In case you missed it, Madonna has announced that she's re-releasing her 1994 album Bedtime Stories, including a version on vinyl. It included the hits "Secret," "Take a Bow" and "Human Nature."

Tate McRae will release a new song and video on Feb. 21, presumably from her upcoming album So Close to What.

Camila Cabello has announced her Yours, C tour for this summer, but so far there aren't any North American dates scheduled.

