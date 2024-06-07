Music notes: Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Sabrina Carpenter collaborated with Jack Antonoff for her latest single, "Please Please Please," and the music producer took to Instagram to sing the pop star's praises. "an all time favorites ... please please please forever," Jack captioned a photo carousel. "not enough space here to express sabrina's brilliance. she's the full truth and i'm honored to know and work with her."

In other Sabrina news, it's been revealed that her upcoming album, Short n' Sweet, will have 12 tracks, including "Please Please Please" and her hit song, "Espresso." Seven out of the 12 songs feature an explicit warning, according to Apple Music's prerelease page for the album.

Ariana Grande dressed as Catwoman for her new "the boy is mine" music video, and Halle Berry has given her approval. The actress, who played the character in the 2004 film Catwoman, retweeted a clip of Ari wearing a cat ear mask while going through a Gotham-like city. "Get it, Ari!" Halle tweeted.

Post Malone teamed up with Blake Shelton to surprise fans with the first-ever live performances of their new single, "Pour Me a Drink," on Thursday in Nashville. They first sang it during Thomas Rhett's CMA Fest set, before heading over to a Spotify House gig at Blake's bar, Ole Red, to give it another go. "I'm so honored to be able to call you my friend," People reports Post told Blake after their performance.



