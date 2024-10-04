Music notes: Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan and more

Ariana Grande has released another video from her Eternal Sunshine live sessions that she performed in celebration of seven months of her seventh studio album. The track she released on Friday is the live version of "supernatural," and the video of the performance is available to watch on Instagram.

Chappell Roan surprised her fans with a cover of Heart's classic song "Barracuda" during her Midwest Princess Tour stop in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Thursday. This new addition to her show came in between Chappell's performance of "Picture You" and "Hot to Go."

Halloween is on the way, are you ready for it ...? A Louisiana home known for extravagant Halloween decorations, nicknamed the Skeleton House, certainly is. The home, owned by Louellen and Darryl Berger, has gone with a Taylor Swift theme this year. "Welcome to New Orleans Terror Swift The scERAS Tour," a banner in their front yard reads. There are multiple skeleton Taylors channeling several of her eras, as well as an 8-foot Travis "Skelce" decoration. Taylor brings The Eras Tour to New Orleans at the end of October. Only time will tell if she pays a visit to her skeleton counterparts.

