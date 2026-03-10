Music notes: Benson Boone, Chappell Roan and more

Benson Boone is one of the many stars appearing in Live Más LIVE: A Night at The Palladium, now streaming on Peacock. It's a variety show highlighting Taco Bell's new products, and Benson closes the night by doing one of his signature backflips while premiering the final new menu item: the Crème Brûlée Crunchwrap Slider. Other stars who appear include Doja Cat, Jason Sudeikis, Demi Lovato, Anderson .Paak and Ashley Park.

Chappell Roan has gone viral for a video showing her filming the paparazzi who are harassing her in Paris and accusing them of "disregarding my boundaries." Now, another pop star known for outrageous outfits and makeup has weighed in: Boy George of '80s hitmakers Culture Club. On X, he wrote, "It's probably not helpful but I have been doing this fame thing for a while and you learn slowly and painfully that you don't get a free pass once you turn yourself into a bird of paradise. ... The trick is to own your fame. yes, it's annoying at times but so is being ignored and told your [sic] a 'has-been.'" He encourages Chappell not to say no to photo requests, adding, "Boundaries are boring. Break them with the magic of kindness!"

JENNIE is getting in on the "Dracula" trend that she helped start. The BLACKPINK member appears on the remix of "Dracula" by Tame Impala, and TikTok fans have been filming themselves lip-syncing to the verse, "Now I'm Mr. Charisma, f*****' Pablo Escobar/ My friends are saying, "Shut up, Jennie, just get in the car/I just wanna be right where you are." JENNIE, in Paris for Fashion Week, posted a video captioned, "Jumping on this trend" and lip-synced to the verse while wearing head-to-toe Chanel.

