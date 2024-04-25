Music notes: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and more

Sheryl Crow is a Billie Eilish fan. After Billie posted photos from her Rolling Stone cover shoot to Instagram, Sheryl took to the comment section to send her some love. "Man, I love what you do so much! So glad you are on the cover!!" Sheryl wrote.

Selena Gomez's boyfriend, producer and songwriter Benny Blanco, is set to receive the BMI President's Award at the 2024 BMI Pop Awards, the organization has announced. "Benny's numerous contributions to the art of music and songwriting across all genres are unparalleled," BMI Vice President Barbara Cane said. "His artistry and dedication to his craft have profoundly inspired and influenced many in our creative communities and we are thrilled to be honoring him."

David Guetta and OneRepublic have released the music video for their new single, "I Don't Wanna Wait." The music video features footage from Guetta's Ultra Miami event, where he premiered the track with OneRepublic front man Ryan Tedder.

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, says Taylor Swift doesn't need her advice on growing older, People reports. "She doesn't need my advice on anything," Donna said. "In fact, I hope she will give me advice."

