Music Notes: Billie Eilish, SZA and more

Billie Eilish continues to tease what may be the artwork of her new album. After posting a photo of a bluish background with white splotches, she's now posted a Story of what looks like a picture of a door underwater. The similarities seem to indicate that the first picture was also taken underwater. As before, the Story is set to private and marked with a green star, denoting that "only people Billie Eilish has added to their close friends list can see this photo."

SZA has been announced as the final headliner for Milwaukee's Summerfest, which will take place over three weekends in June and July. There are over 140 headliners and 600 artists in all taking part in the festival, including Maroon 5, Goo Goo Dolls, AJR and Carly Rae Jepsen. SZA will perform June 22. Visit Summerfest.com for ticket info.

"Escapism" singer RAYE, who just won a record six BRIT Awards in a single night, is the guest on Saturday Night Live April 6. In a promo, host Kristen Wiig and cast member Bowen Yang comment on RAYE's British accent and try to convince her that "O.G." stands for "Opulent Girl."

"Lil Boo Thang" singer Paul Russell is out with a new single and video called "Eat Pray Love." He says the song is about "spending money you don't have ... inspired by my experience trying to date a girl far outside my budget." Paul, who performed at the White House's Easter Egg Roll on April 1, is set to open for both Teddy Swims and Meghan Trainor in the coming months.

