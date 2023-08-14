Music notes: Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and more

Britney Spears has shared an Instagram video of her pole dancing while Nine Inch Nails' "Closer" plays in the background. In the caption, she writes, "Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it!!!"



Jennifer Lopez showed off her karaoke skills in Italy over the weekend. The singer was spotted at the Taverna Anema e Core (Heart and Soul) in Capri, where she serenaded the crowd with Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" and later broke into her own hit "Let's Get Loud."



Jung Kook is the star of a new Calvin Klein campaign. Billboard has the exclusive clip of the Fall 2023 ad, featuring the BTS star dancing around a parking garage to Gary Numan's 1980 track "Cars" while modeling a CK denim jacket and jeans.

