Music notes: BTS, Ariana Grande and more

When it comes to touring, BTS could stand for "Better than The Stones." Billboard reports that in May, the K-pop superstars grossed just under $128 million and sold 641,000 tickets on their Arirang World Tour. That's the biggest monthly gross by a group since Billboard started its Boxscore chart in 2019. The previous recordholder was The Rolling Stones, who took in $95 million in August 2019.

Two of Ariana Grande's concerts in Boston have been rescheduled "to ensure the full production can be delivered safely and as intended," reads an Instagram announcement by the venue, TD Garden arena. The July 22 show will take place on July 23, while the July 24 show will take place on July 26. The July 25 show will go ahead as planned. All tickets will be honored for the new dates.

After two weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100, Taylor Swift's "I Knew It, I Knew You" has been replaced by Ella Langley's former charttopper, "Choosin' Texas." The song has rebounded to spend an 11th week at #1. Taylor's song has slid to #2, followed by Ella at #3 with "Be Her." She also has a song at #9: "I Can't Love You Anymore," a duet with Morgan Wallen. Olivia Rodrigo also has two songs in the top 10: "stupid song" at #4 and "drop dead" at #5.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.