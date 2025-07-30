Music notes: Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo and mor

Next stop for Chappell Roan? Her music video for "The Subway" is out on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch a trailer for the video now on Chappell's YouTube page, which features the singer taking a wild ride on the New York City subway.

Real-life besties Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray are celebrating World Friendship Day — July 30 — by releasing a new friendship necklace set. The interlocking set combines Olivia's star necklace with Conan's Found Heaven necklace. It's available to purchase on Olivia's website.

T-Pain, mgk and Zedd will be taking the stage at T-Mobile Zone at Sphere during the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix. Zedd is set to perform Nov. 20, with mgk headlining Nov. 21 and T-Pain capping things off Nov. 22.

