Music notes: Chappell Roan, Kesha and more

Chappell Roan dedicated her song "My Kink Is Karma" to an ex before she performed it for the Lollapalooza crowd in Chicago on Thursday. "I dedicate this song to my ex who was bragging that they dated me at the bar in my hometown," Chappell said in fan-recorded video. "This is a message for your fiancée: You should break up!" The moment came toward the end of Chappell's 13-track set, which she performed dressed in a wrestling bodysuit and a Luchador mask.

Speaking of Lollapalooza, Kesha also performed at the music festival on Thursday, where she said the fake knife prop she uses while performing her song "Backstabber" was switched out for an actual utensil without her knowledge. "Sooooo apparently the prop knife went missing and they replaced it with a real butcher knife stolen from the kitchen. and I didn't know. till now," Kesha wrote on X. "so watch that again...."

Ticketmaster posted a new date to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour to its website on Friday, but it was quickly taken down minutes after it appeared. The additional show was for Nov. 24 in Toronto, Canada. Before it was deleted, Ticketmaster's site showed a map of the arena and said, "On sale date and time are in the works - please check back!"

