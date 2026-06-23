Music notes: Charli XCX, sombr and more

Guess that whole "the dancefloor is dead" thing didn't really drive a wedge between Charli XCX and Madonna after all. The two were spotted embracing, kissing, chatting and smoking up a storm in the front row of the Yves Saint-Laurent show in Paris on Tuesday, sandwiched between Connor Storrie and Debi Mazar.

Sombr will release a new song Thursday at 3 p.m. PT called "my body isn't ready," along with a video featuring Inde Navarrette, the star of the hit horror film Obsession.

Pentatonix's Scott Hoying and his husband, Mark Hoying, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on June 3, People reports. The baby's name is Birdie James, and Scott tells People they chose that name because the first song he ever learned to sing was from the musical Bye Bye Birdie and James is Mark's middle name. Scott's sister served as the couple's egg donor.

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