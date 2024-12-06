Music Notes: Charli XCX, Noah Kahan and more

Charli XCX has just received what's probably one of the more unusual honors she'll ever get: She's been declared "Mother of the Year" by the LGBTQ+ social networking app Grindr. For its 2024 Grindr Unwrapped: Gay Year In Review, the app surveyed its users on pop culture topics and trends, and the Brat singer slayed that category. Coming in at #2 was Lady Gaga, followed by Beyoncé, Céline Dion and Chappell Roan.

Noah Kahan has posted footage of the University of Vermont's Dec. 6 Noah Kahan lookalike contest on his Instagram Story. He captioned it, "You all win but nobody quite captured the tormenting loneliness behind my eyes."

Adam Lambert has released a new song and video for "I Don't Care Much," one of the numbers from Cabaret he sings as the Emcee in the current production of the musical on Broadway. He says in a statement the song is about indifference and that it "comes at a point in the show where all hope and joy has been eclipsed by the presence of Nazi forces in Berlin." He adds, "We recorded this track and filmed the video just as the anxiety around the results of the 2024 U.S. election hit our community. There's catharsis in the sadness for the listener, and I hope they can feel seen and realize they're not alone in this moment in time."

Meghan Trainor, Sting, Shania Twain, Diplo and Lil Jon will be performing on this year's edition of CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, which starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.