Music Notes: Charli XCX, Alex Warren and more

Charli XCX's final concert on her North American arena tour on Sunday night in Brooklyn attracted a slew of celebs, including Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and BLACKPINK's Rosé, who was shown on screen doing the viral "Apple" dance. Charli posted photos and video of the night on her Instagram feed and shared video from her pals on her Story. She wrote in the caption, "NIGHTS TOTAL SOLD OUT AT BARCLAYS CENTRE AHHHH!!!!!!! EVERYTHING IS ROMANTIC!!!! I LOVE YOU ALL!!!!!"

After announcing the cancellation of his Monday night show in Washington, D.C., due to illness, Alex Warren posted video from the hospital to promote his upcoming collab with Jelly Roll, "Bloodline." He also explained in the caption, "ASLO IM OK… I couldn't speak this morning and found out I have laryngitis." His next scheduled show is May 6 in Boston.

And speaking of Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, who joined Jelly on "Wild One" and Koe Wetzel on "High Road," has announced her Worldwide Hysteria tour, starting July 27 in Phoenix, Arizona. The U.S. leg ends Sept. 27 in LA; she'll then head overseas to Europe and the U.K. before traveling to Australia in November. Tickets go on sale May 9 at 10 a.m. local time at Jessiemurph.com. Presales are also available.

SZA and Kendrick Lamar have now racked up 11 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their duet, "luther." Meanwhile, Alex's "Ordinary" reaches a new high of #2, while Teddy Swims has now been in the top 10 with "Lose Control" for incredible 60 weeks.

