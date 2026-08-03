Music notes: David Archuleta, Ariana Grande and more

Summer's not over yet but David Archuleta is already getting into the holiday spirit. The singer has announced his Warm Me Up holiday tour, set to kick off Nov. 28 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The trek wraps Dec. 20 in Modesto, California. Tickets go on sale Aug. 7.

Ariana Grande is set to play the first of three shows in Chicago Monday night, following news that she'd be stepping back from public visibility once her Eternal Sunshine tour is over. She posted a message to fans on her Instagram Story, writing, "i love you, my sweeeetests & cannot wait to be with you tonight ! ! ! ! !"

JENNIE is on the cover of the latest issue of Cosmopolitan. She tells the mag the person whose career she admires the most is Rihanna. "Rihanna will always be my biggest dream in terms of how much influence she has over pop culture and also music culture and art itself," she says.

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