Music notes: Demi Lovato, Role Model and more

Demi Lovato is teasing something. The singer wiped her Instagram clean on Wednesday, posting just one new photo of her seated in a seductive pose wearing a black backless dress. She captioned it, "i'm not so sure, i've ever felt like this before." On her Instagram Story, she included a link to her mailing list.

Ice Cube is responding after Selena Gomez revealed she had a crush on him when she was younger. "A lot of 'em like me, homie," he said on the 3's and Ones podcast. "What? What's up? I heard this years ago. Look, I had my crushes too growing up."

"Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" singer Role Model has released a new video for his song "The Longest Goodbye" featuring Laufey. The black-and-white clip shows the two recording the jazzy tune accompanied by a band playing vintage instruments. The original solo version of the song appeared on Role Model's Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), the deluxe edition of his new album.

