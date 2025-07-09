Music notes: Demi Lovato, Role Model and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Demi Lovato is teasing something. The singer wiped her Instagram clean on Wednesday, posting just one new photo of her seated in a seductive pose wearing a black backless dress. She captioned it, "i'm not so sure, i've ever felt like this before." On her Instagram Story, she included a link to her mailing list.

Ice Cube is responding after Selena Gomez revealed she had a crush on him when she was younger. "A lot of 'em like me, homie," he said on the 3's and Ones podcast. "What? What's up? I heard this years ago. Look, I had my crushes too growing up."

"Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" singer Role Model has released a new video for his song "The Longest Goodbye" featuring Laufey. The black-and-white clip shows the two recording the jazzy tune accompanied by a band playing vintage instruments. The original solo version of the song appeared on Role Model's Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), the deluxe edition of his new album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

