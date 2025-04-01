Music notes: Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Dua Lipa has extended her Radical Optimism tour: She's added November and December dates in Latin America. She wrote on Instagram, "Good things come to those who wait....Finishing the year with the Radical Optimism tour in Latin America and I'm so so excited to see you."

Olivia Rodrigo is joining the trend of sharing "my routine" videos, posting a TikTok that documents a typical day while she's on tour. She wakes up, eats an omelet, does yoga, reads a book by her hotel pool and then gets her makeup done. Next, she steams her vocal cords, eats dinner, practices piano and puts on her first outfit. After performing for the massive crowd, she returns to the hotel and takes an ice bath, eats chocolate cake, watches Sex and the City and goes to bed. "Thanks for letting me pretend I'm an influencer! It was fun, bye!" says Liv in a voice-over.

GAYLE tried to pull an April Fools' Day joke on her fans, announcing that her grandmother asked her to change her stage name and that she was going to "try and respect her wishes." She added that she's changing the way her name is spelled to G-A-I-L — "pronounced elyag." GAYLE also claimed that in her family every first-born daughter gets "Gayle" as a middle name. That might be true, as her birth name is Taylor Gayle Rutherfurd.

