Music Notes: Gracie Abrams, BTS and more

Gracie Abrams has landed a beauty campaign. Posting photos from the new photoshoot, she wrote on Instagram, "I've loved and used @hourglasscosmetics for years and I am so excited to be the face of their new campaign ! Thank you for having me."

BTS is the latest act to have their music adapted for the youngest fans of all: babies. The record label Rockabye Baby will release Lullaby Renditions of BTS on April 4, featuring soothing versions of "Dynamite," "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "Boy With Luv."

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, Chris Hemsworth told the host he regrets taking a selfie with Billie Eilish at the 2024 Oscars. He said he took it because he thought his kids would love it. "The moment I took it, I was like, 'I went from work colleague to now, like, a fan [and now] we will never be friends, never be best friends,'" Chris said. When Stephen asked if he'd actually worked with Billie, Chris said, "No, just same industry-kind of colleague. Bumping shoulders."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.