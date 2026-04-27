Music notes: Halsey, Tyla and more

Halsey's 2024 album, The Great Impersonator, just got even greater. The singer announced The Great Impersonator: Deluxe, featuring new songs, will be out May 1. "It was really important to me that you guys got every song I intended for you to hear in the TGI cycle," she wrote on Instagram. "Here is the final punctuation on that long sentence."

Tyla, Kim Petras and Ciara are among the presenters for the 2026 Billboard Women in Music event, taking place Wednesday at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The previously announced honorees include Tate McRae, Zara Larsson, Laufey and EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami of KPop Demon Hunters.

It'll be another endless summer for Logic and G-Eazy. After hitting the road in 2016 for the Endless Summer tour, the two will reunite for part two, kicking off Sept. 15. A Citi presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by an artist presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets then go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

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