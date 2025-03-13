Music notes: Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez and more

Jonas Brothers will release a brand new single, "Love Me to Heaven," on March 21; it's available for preorder now. The group gave the song its live debut in February when they did a surprise show in Toronto and posted a snippet on Instagram. Meanwhile, the group has added an Escape Room experience to their upcoming Jonas Con on March 23: You have one hour to find Nick Jonas' missing guitar.

The video for "Sunset Blvd," the new video from Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, will arrive at 9 p.m. PT. You can hear a snippet of the song on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Benny wrote a note on Instagram remarking on a photo Selena posted of them, which she described as "our first official photo together." He wrote that the photo came about when the two were playing a card game called "We're Not Really Strangers"; the one they drew said "take a selfie together." Benny wrote, "After we took the photo i looked at u and could feel ur heart pounding so hard that i had no other choice but to lean in and kiss u and i can tell u for sure that was the best decision i have ever made in my life."

Jack Harlow got a nice 27th birthday present on Thursday: His breakthrough single "Whats Poppin" has become his first song to be RIAA-certified Diamond, for sales of 10 million units. He was also given plaques celebrating the fact that his songs "Lovin On Me" and "First Class" have been certified for sales of 4 million units, and his album Come Home The Kids Miss You has been certified Platinum for sales of 1 million units.

