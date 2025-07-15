Music notes: Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and more

Even as a little kid Justin Bieber had Swag. The singer posted a throwback video from 2008 of him being interviewed for CTV's eTalk. A young Bieber tells the interviewer he doesn't get nervous singing for people, and when asked where he sees his career headed, he correctly predicts, "I see myself doing more, like, R&B."

Louis Tomlinson explained in his latest post on X why he's been keeping his distance from the social media platform lately. "The last few months have made it impossible to be on here," he wrote. "All the conspiracy chat about my relationship, my son or even stretching sometimes to opinions on my Mum. It's just too much and too hurtful for me to see! Thank you to everyone who always has my back!"

Travis Kelce knows he's got a good thing with Taylor Swift. As the NFL star was teeing up for a shot during the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament recently, a fan told him, "You got this, you've got the best girlfriend in the world." Travis replied, "Good point. That's a good point."

