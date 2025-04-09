Music notes: Justin Bieber, Tate McRae and more

The video for "Stay," the 2021#1 hit for Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI, has just hit the 1 billion views mark on YouTube. It's the first video by LAROI to achieve the milestone, but it's Justin's 12th, including his own, as well as videos for songs on which he was a collaborator or featured artist. Among those 12 videos are his clips for "What Do You Mean," "Baby" and "Love Yourself (PURPOSE: The Movement)," as well as videos for "Let Me Love You" by DJ Snake and "I'm The One" by DJ Khaled.

Speaking of The Kid LAROI, his girlfriend, Tate McRae, was interviewed by one of her besties, Iris Apatow, for the new issue of Interview magazine. Asked whether it's easier for her to learn choreography or write songs, Tate, a trained dancer, replied, "I'm so quick at learning choreography, and songwriting is just a process. You have to be in the right mind-frame to write a song and feel good about it, whereas at any moment I could learn choreo."

The Chainsmokers have announced what they're calling a "block party" in San Francisco on May 23. They've also announced that on Thursday they're putting out a remix of what appears to be Gracie Abrams' hit "That's So True," based on a snippet they shared on Instagram, and a photo and tag of Gracie in their Story.

While it was pretty much leaked all over social media the day it happened, you can now watch the full segment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where Ed Sheeran and Jimmy disguised themselves as a band called Frat Poison and performed Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" in the New York City subway.

