Music notes: Katy Perry, Camila Cabello and more

Katy Perry seems to have a sense of humor about her alleged romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. After photos of Katy and Justin kissing on a yacht became public, the Instagram account of the satirical news site The Onion published a headline reading, "Katy Perry releases new single about the superiority of Canadian manufacturing." Katy was among the 22,000 people who liked the post.

Deadline reports that Camila Cabello has joined the cast of Cut Off, an upcoming comedy directed by and starring Jonah Hill. Hill and Kristen Wiig will play a rich brother and sister whose parents, played by Nathan Lane and Bette Midler, cut them off. The film is due out next July; it's not clear which role Camila will play.

Lewis Capaldi switched things up by covering a Paramore song for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, turning their upbeat 2013 hit "Still into You" into a mournful, acoustic cover with a keyboard, horns and strings. One listener quipped in the comments, "Great, now I can listen to Paramore when I am sad."

Move over, HUNTR/X. BLACKPINK is the first all-female K-pop group to have all its members chart a solo hit on the Hot 100, now that JISOO's duet with ZAYN, "Eyes Closed," has entered the Hot 100 at #72. She joins ROSÉ, LISA and JENNIE, all of whom previously scored one or more solo hits earlier this year.

Madison Beer tapped a cast member from The Summer I Turned Pretty as the costar in her new video for "Bittersweet." Sean Kaufman, who plays Belly's brother Steven Conklin in the hit show, is Madison's former love interest in the new clip.

