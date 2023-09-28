Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Stephen Sanchez and more

Kelly Clarkson had to dash off the stage to deal with a wardrobe malfunction during a performance in Minnesota recently. She was about to start singing "Catch My Breath" when she began adjusting her lacy black dress. "Am I good? Wait, hold on! Should I fix it?" she's heard saying in fan-captured video. "I think my boob's showing!" She then quickly ran offstage to adjust her dress before coming back out and finishing the performance.

Stephen Sanchez will debut Angel Face: The Live Visual Album on his YouTube channel October 3. The "Until I Found You" singer worked with Lenovo to create a visual representation of his new release, Angel Face, a concept album set in the late '50s and early '60s. In addition to a "truly cinematic" performance of the album's songs, fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at how it was created.

It sounds like Taylor Swift may be supporting Sophie Turner with more than just dinner dates. Page Six reports Taylor is letting Sophie stay in her NYC apartment with her two kids while Sophie and Joe Jonas work out their custody arrangements amid divorce proceedings.

Taylor also showed her support for her "Karma" remix collaborator Ice Spice, gushing over the rapper in a new Variety article. "I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start," she said in part.

BLACKPINK's Lisa just set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records. Her solo song "Money" is now the first K-pop track by a solo artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Check out the newly edited trailer for the Britney Spears 2002 cult classic Crossroads, which is being rereleased in theaters next month.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.