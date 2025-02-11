Music notes: Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Lady Gaga will be the special guest on the YouTube series Hot Ones on Thursday. In case you're not familiar, the show features celebrities answering a series of questions as they consume a series of chicken wings that get progressively spicier as the show goes on. According to the announcement, we'll get to see if she can make it to the "Wings of Death."

Sabrina Carpenter's March Vogue cover and photo shoot have drawn many comparisons to Madonna, especially since the photography was done by one of her frequent collaborators, Steven Meisel. What does the Queen of Pop think of the spread? In the comments of Sabrina's Instagram post, she wrote, "Is this a Valentines present to me?" Some fans joked that the photo of Sabrina was actually of Madonna after taking The Substance — the drug that Demi Moore takes in the Oscar-nominated film of the same name to create a younger, more beautiful version of herself.

Rihanna's voice role as Smurfette in the upcoming Smurfs animated film has inspired a new collection of her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. The brand's Instagram shows Rih lounging in the new collection — which includes a bralette, boy short panty, zip-up hoodie and sweatpants — with the caption, "We're team Smurfette in this house. The cutest collab you didn't know you NEEDED."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.