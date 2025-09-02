Music notes: MTV VMAs, Lady Gaga and more

KATSEYE will perform "Gabriela" and "Gnarly" during the 2025 MTV VMAs preshow, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sept. 7. This year's Extended Play Stage performers include Bailey Zimmerman and The Kid LAROI teaming up; country star Megan Moroney; and Lola Young. Presenters include Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson, Latto, Paris Hilton and EJAE, REI AMI and Audrey Nuna, the women who sing the HUNTR/X songs in Kpop Demon Hunters. The VMAs air live Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, Paramount+ and CBS.

Netflix has released a first-look photo of Lady Gaga as Rosalind Rotwood, the character she's playing in the second part of Wednesday season 2, which premieres Wednesday. The character has been described as a "legendary teacher" at Wednesday's school, Nevermore, but nothing else is known about her. Gaga's new song, "The Dead Dance," which she recorded for the show, is also out Wednesday.

Sabrina Carpenter's new album, Man's Best Friend, came out on Aug. 29, and by Aug. 30 it was Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist so far this year.

A little girl who didn't understand why she wouldn't be going to Taylor Swift's wedding has gone viral, thanks to her mom, who explained the concept of parasocial relationships to the 6-year-old and her 3-year-old sister and then posted the conversation online. The woman explains, "We see pictures of her and listen to her music so it makes you feel like you know her, but we don't really know her as a person." The 6-year-old responds, "Oh. … Anyway, let's put on 'Hot to Go!'" One commenter wrote, "Had to have the same conversation with my wife."

