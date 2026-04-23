Music notes: Niall Horan, Charli XCX and more

Niall Horan has released another song from his upcoming album, Dinner Party: "Little More Time." Niall says it's his favorite song on the album, adding that it's about "wanting time to stand still. If you could just press pause and the world would stop yet you could still live within the world like no one was watching." He explains, "I spend a lot of time away from home. So having found roots and wanting to be at home more, I felt compelled to write a song about the smaller moments and wishing that you could just stay in them." Dinner Party is out June 5.

If you missed it in theaters, Charlie XCX's movie The Moment will stream on HBO Max starting on May 29, and on regular HBO at 8 p.m. ET on May 30. Deadline describes it as a fictionalized version of her experiences during brat summer.

VIVA LALISA, the upcoming Las Vegas residency by LISA from BLACKPINK, sold out in under 10 minutes on Thursday. The residency, the first one by a K-pop artist, will take over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 13 and 14, and Nov. 27 and 28.

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