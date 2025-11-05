Music notes: *NSYNC, Sabrina Carpenter and more

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Now it can be told: *NSYNC owes their entire career to Richard Marx -- sort of. JC Chasez and Lance Bass appear on the latest episode of Marx's podcast Stories to Tell, and in a clip posted on Instagram, JC reveals that the first song he ever sang in public was a Richard Marx song. He did it at a talent show -- and won. "That is so f****** awesome!" says Richard in the clip. By the way, Richard wrote and produced *NSYNC's hit "This I Promise You."

During Sabrina Carpenter's Tuesday night show in Nashville, the person she "arrested" for being too hot was Nicole Kidman. Offering Kidman her fuzzy pink handcuffs before her performance of the song "Juno," Sabrina said, "Will you be my one and only dream girl tonight?" Kidman is the second Oscar winner Sabrina has arrested during this leg of the Short n' Sweet tour, following Anne Hathaway.

Jessie J's video for her 2011 hit "Price Tag," featuring rapper B.o.B., has racked up a billion views on YouTube. It's her second visual to join the Billion Views Club, following her Ariana Grande/Nicki Minaj collab "Bang Bang."

Speaking of Jessie J, did you know she co-wrote Miley Cyrus' 2009 hit "Party in the U.S.A."? That same year, Miley released "The Climb," and it's now been reworked for the Gap's new holiday campaign. In the ad, the song is sung by a 20-year-old British singer named Sienna Spiro, backed by a multigenerational choir aged 8 to 72.

