Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and more

Olivia Rodrigo has teamed up with TikTok for a "global karaoke experience" around her new single, "drop dead." The platform is launching a dedicated, in-app hub where you can enter for a chance to attend karaoke events in 24 cities worldwide, or just join a Listening Party for the song, which drops April 17. Search "Olivia Rodrigo" or "drop dead" on TikTok to participate.

Justin Bieber's song "Beauty And a Beat," featuring Nicki Minaj, is #1 on Spotify's Global Chart, which is impressive, considering it came out in 2012. It was one of the songs that Justin sang along to during his Coachella set on April 11 while playing the video onstage. Thanks to his Bieberchella set, 19 of Justin's songs are on the Global Chart, including "Baby," "Sorry," "Love Story," "STAY" and "Never Say Never."

BLACKPINK has just earned yet another billion-view video on YouTube and brought Selena Gomez along for the ride. The two acts' collaborative 2020 single "Ice Cream" is BLACKPINK's eighth Billion Views Club video and Selena's fourth as a lead artist or collaborator.

Demi Lovato debuted a new song called "Low Rise Jeans" when she kicked off her It's Not That Deep tour on April 13, and now she's announced that she's releasing the song on Friday.

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