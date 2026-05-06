Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Kesha and more

Olivia Rodrigo pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live's May 2 episode, serving as host and musical guest. Her reward was the second-highest overall ratings of the season, as per LateNighter.com. The only episode that ranked higher this season was another one hosted by a pop superstar: Ariana Grande's Christmas episode.

Kesha says the only time she was ever dumped by a man was over Taylor Swift — sort of. Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kesha told host Alex Cooper, "The guy I was dating, I kind of like thought he was probably a starf*****, and I was like, 'I'm just going to test this theory.' So I went to the Eras [Tour, and] after the tour, there was a little party. And I was just like, 'I'm going to pop in, take my girlfriend, I'm not going to take the boyfriend.'" Kesha says the guy threw a "tantrum" and "came over the next day, dropped the key off and that was it."

Now that Justin Bieber's 2012 single "Beauty and a Beat" is a hit all over again, the man who co-wrote it would like to nominate some of his other hits to find a second life this year. Speaking to Billboard, Savan Kotecha, who has co-written dozens of hits for other stars, chose "One Last Time" by Ariana Grande, because "it's really important to me," and One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful," "because it's about my wife."

Clay Aiken will debut his new single, "Rewind," on the season finale of American Idol on May 11. The song was co-written and produced by noted DJ/remixer Dave Audé, who has worked with everyone from Lady Gaga, U2 and Katy Perry to Rihanna, Britney Spears and Madonna.

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