Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX and more

Celebrating one year of Olivia Rodrigo's album GUTS: it's a good idea, right? The pop star's sophomore album turns 1 year old on Sunday, and in honor of the milestone, she's offering up some exclusive merchandise. A limited-edition marbled silver vinyl and an insulated star cup are available for purchase on Olivia's online store. And, for a limited time, fans will get the official GUTS vinyl slipcase for free with all purchases over $50.

Barack Obama is everywhere, he's so Julia. The former president of the United States has doubled down on his love for Charli XCX's album Brat. "I just put out my playlist, and '365' is on it, and [Brat] is a great album," Obama said while guesting on the I've Had It podcast. "People question sometimes whether I'm actually listening to all this music. As I've testified before, I am. Charli XCX, she knows what she's doing."

Demi Lovato is going to be an aunt. Her sister Madison De La Garza announced Thursday that she is pregnant with her first child and is due in October. In the comment section of Madison's Instagram announcement, Demi wrote, "I love you and this baby so much already!!" while also sharing, "Congratulations baby girl. I love you so much," to her Instagram Story.

