Music notes: Pink, Ariana Grande and more

Pink is bringing her Carnival tour to Mexico next spring, marking her first time performing in that country in 23 years, and her first-ever headlining show there. "I'm so excited to scream my lungs out with you," she says in an Instagram video. The show takes place April 26 at Estadio GNP Seguros; tickets go on sale next week.

Ariana Grande celebrated one of her favorite artists on Friday. She reposted a video of British singer Imogen Heap talking about the 20th anniversary of her album Speak for Yourself on her Instagram Story and captioned it, "happy 20th anniversary to Speak for Yourself @imogenheap I love you so." Imogen reposted Ari's comments and wrote, "Well @arianagrande I'm pretty sure this album has been largely kept alive and revived by the likes of you too over the years. Love and respect so many things you've done over the years." Ariana reposted that and added a graphic of a cat fainting with emotion. Imogen's best known for her song "Hide and Seek" and also co-writing "Clean" on Taylor Swift's 1989 album.

The executive chef and partner of one of Montreal's best restaurants is addressing the fact that Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau seemingly began their alleged romance at his establishment back in July. Speaking to CBC Radio on Thursday, Le Violon's Danny Smiles said of the couple's dinner date, "There was a weird energy in the room. That's all people were talking about. It took on a world of its own." He hopes that going forward, his Michelin-starred eatery won't simply be known as "the restaurant that Justin and Katy ate at." Katy and Justin were recently photographed embracing on a yacht, and Katy has coyly intimated that she's no longer single.

