Music notes: Rihanna, Taylor Swift and more

By Andrea Dresdale

Would you yell at Rihanna for blocking your view at a concert? A clip has gone viral of Rih at Mariah Carey's Las Vegas concert, standing up, waving her arms and blowing kisses. When someone tells her to sit down, she turns around, utters a curse word and keeps dancing. "The audacity to yell at Rihanna to sit down while she's fangirling over Mariah Carey is wild," the caption reads.

Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding won't be one of those where the bride plans everything and the groom just has to show up. A source tells People that Taylor and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, are "both equally involved and excited, and this isn't something one or the other is carrying on their own." The source adds, "They're approaching it as a partnership, talking things through together and enjoying the process in a way that feels natural to them."

Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Sara Bareilles are among the nominees for the Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards, which honor music written for visual media. All three artists will compete in the category of outstanding original song for a dramatic or documentary visual media production at the Feb. 6 ceremony. Ed and John are nominated for co-writing the song "Drive" for the movie F1, while Sara is nominated for "Salt Then Sour Then Sweet" from the documentary Come See Me in the Good Light.

