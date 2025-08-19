Music notes: ROSÉ, Benny Blanco and more

Sabrina Carpenter's dogs may be gracing the cover of Dogue, Vogue's annual issue focusing on celebrities' dogs, but it's ROSÉ's pup who is truly a star. According to Vogue, the BLACKPINK singer's terrier mix, Hank, is the most-followed celebrity dog on Instagram — he has 4.6 million followers. "I try to take him everywhere when I can," the singer says of the pooch, who's named after Tom Hanks. "If I could tell him one thing ... I would tell him that I wish I could spend every minute of my day with him."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco don't have a wedding date yet, but Benny says he already knows what kind of father he's going to be to their future children. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the hitmaking producer says, "Always let your child explore. Love them unconditionally. Follow the vision and don't give up, but also teach your kid great foundational tips on how to treat themselves, how to treat women and men, and respect and just love and, you know, all the things."

Post Malone is the father of a 3-year-old girl and says he couldn't be happier. Speaking with GQ, he calls his daughter "hilarious" and "the most beautiful creature to ever have existed on this earth." As an example of her humor, Posty says his daughter will tell him, "I love you," to which he'll respond, "How much?" Then, he says, "She goes, 'A little.' I go, 'Oh, you little s***.' And then she calls me a little s***, too. It's pretty funny."

The American Music Awards, which aired in May with host Jennifer Lopez, will return next year on CBS and Paramount+. 2026 will mark the start of a new deal that will see the fan-voted awards show air on CBS and Paramount+ for the next five years. Next year's show will air live from Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend.

