Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga and more

Sabrina Carpenter is still glowing from her headlining set at Lollapalooza on Sunday, which saw her bring legendary R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire onstage with her. She wrote on Instagram Monday, "Lollapalooza. i just kept looking into that sea of a crowd thinking how lucky i am to sing for you. Getting to bring out the legendary @earthwindandfire who have raised me on the greatest songs of all time, true soul moving timeless music, that was and will always be one of my favorite memories of my life!" She added, "I love you so so much performing is my favorite thing in the world."

Collectors worldwide have gone gaga for Labubu dolls, and now so has Lady Gaga. Designer Marko Monroe created a custom Labubu doll for the singer, modeled after one of her Mayhem Ball tour looks. He posted a video on Instagram of himself making the doll and bringing it to her concert, and Gaga was seen carrying it in Malibu, California.

Calvin Harris is a dad. On Sunday the deejay announced that he and his wife, Vick Hope, had welcomed their first child. He posted a photo of himself on Instagram holding the tiny baby and wrote, "20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah." He also posted quite graphic photos that seem to indicate that he and his wife saved her placenta, dehydrated it and turned it into capsules for consumption.

