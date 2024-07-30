Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Smith and more

Sabrina Carpenter is taking the Short n' Sweet Tour to the birthplace of that me espresso. The European leg of Sabrina's upcoming tour has added a new show in Milan, Italy. "the queen of espresso [handshake emoji] the birthplace of espresso. the #shortnsweettour is coming to milan on 26 march!" Team Sabrina wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "pre-sale is tomorrow at 12pm local time! dm us MILAN to sign up."

Gwen Stefani's son Zuma made his debut onstage at his stepfather Blake Shelton's bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Monday. The 15-year-old sang Zach Bryan's "Oklahoma Smokeshow" while he sat on a stool and played the guitar.

Sam Smith is putting out a new version of their song "I'm Not The Only One" featuring Alicia Keys on Friday. The release is in celebration of 10 years of Sam's debut album, In The Lonely Hour, on which the track originally appeared. "I am so honoured to have such an incredible talent and a beautiful soul join me on this track to celebrate a decade of In The Lonely Hour," Sam wrote on Instagram.

Noah Kahan will perform at Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson, taking place Oct. 17 at the Kia Forum in LA. The all-star concert is a tribute to Robertson, the guitarist and main songwriter for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Band, who died Aug. 9, 2023. Others on the bill include rock legends Eric Clapton, Van Morrison and Elvis Costello, and country superstar Eric Church.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.