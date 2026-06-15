Music notes: Sam Smith, Ariana Grande and more

Sam Smith will release a new song called "My Guy" on June 24. On Instagram, he writes, "A song that I feel I have been waiting a lifetime to write and sing. ... [T]his one fell out of the sky. In this sometimes cold and distant world, I hope you can feel the love and the closeness of this recording. I tried to capture the glow and the warmth of love in this one, it makes me cry, maybe it will make you feel a little love too." "My Guy" is available to presave now.

Ariana Grande is using her live shows to reveal the track list of her new album, petal. Her current single, "hate that i made you love me," is listed as the #2 track on the project on streaming services. She later revealed at her most recent concerts that track #1 is called "kiss me" and track #3 is the title track.

When Katy Perry performed at the United States' World Cup opening game in LA on Friday, her boyfriend Justin Trudeau was in attendance. After he noticing he'd been called out for watching the game in Inglewood rather than Canada's first game in Toronto, the former prime minister of Canada responded on X, "Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I'm rooting for to take the Cup." He added a Canadian flag emoji.

Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough will release his first-ever Spanish-language single, "Coqui," on June 18. On Instagram, he wrote that he was thankful for his fans' support "on my Spanish language journey thus far."

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