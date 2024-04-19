Music notes: Selena Gomez, Noah Kahan and more

Selena Gomez has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Food Network's Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, a holiday-themed series of episodes that were spun off from her cooking show Selena + Chef. She's nominated in the category of Culinary Series. Kelly Clarkson has been nominated for Daytime Talk Series Host for her daily chat show, and the show itself is up for Daytime Talk Series, as well as for a bunch of technical awards. The 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air June 7 on CBS.

During his sold-out, three-show stand at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Noah Kahan was presented with a "Notes To Noah" wall, filled with handwritten notes from his fans who attended the shows. "I'll read every single one," he promised.

Of course you want to know what Taylor Swift's #1 fan thinks about her new album, right? Public Enemy's Flava Flav, who's been nicknamed King Swiftie by the singer's fandom, wrote in a social media post, "The best art is created from struggle and sadness,,, da anthology is sad and real and Taylor,,, It makes me wanna punch anyone that hurt that woman's feelings,,, but no one can punch them worse than Taylor and her piano and pen."

Speaking of Taylor, Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote and co-produced her new album, wrote in separate posts that they are "incredibly grateful and honored" and "overwhelmed" by the experience.

And one last Taylor note: She's got a new collection of The Tortured Poets Department merch, including a line of jewelry — a ring, earrings, bracelet and necklace — all decorated with the initials "TTPD."

