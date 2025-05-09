Music notes: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Britney Spears and more

"Murder on the Dancefloor" singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced her eighth studio album, Perimenopop, set for a Sept. 12 release. She also released a new single called "Taste," with MNEK. The album is described as "a playful celebration of where Sophie is at in her life, knowing exactly who she is and embracing the joy and empowerment that brings."

Mariah Carey is continuing to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her album The Emancipation of Mimi. She posted a carousel of throwback photos from the era on her Instagram Friday, writing, "Reliving the splendor of The Emancipation of Mimi with a few more of my favorite moments! #Mimi20."

Pop culture apparel and accessories company Loungefly has launched a Britney Spears bag collection. It includes a "...Baby One More Time" mini backpack, an "Oops!...I Did It Again" crossbody bag, a butterfly tote bag and a large card holder.

