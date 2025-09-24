Music notes: Tate McRae, Charli XCX and more

Tate McRae has more new music on the way. On Wednesday, she announced, "TIT FOR TAT out Friday…….surpriseeeee." Tate's most recent album, So Close to What, came out in February; she also had a song on the soundtrack of F1: The Movie.

If you didn't get an invite to Charli XCX's second wedding celebration, you can feel like you were there by checking out her Instagram. She's uploaded what seems like every photo she took of herself, her husband George and all their pals partying in Sicily. On her last wedding post, she wrote, "k final ones (for now, i'm sorry!) but i'm just obsesssseddd!!!!!"

Want to have coffee and donuts with Joe Jonas? He's teamed up with Krispy Kreme to promote National Coffee Day, which falls on Sept. 29. From Sept. 27 through the 29th, you can get a dozen doughnuts for $1 if you buy a dozen at regular price, and then on Sept. 29, you can get a free coffee and donut. In a promotional video, Joe balks when he's told that he's just promoting coffee, complaining, "You can't have coffee without a doughnut," and adding, "If you're going to use this face, I'm going to give away the doughnut."

