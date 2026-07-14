Music notes: Tate McRae, Teddy Swims and more

Tate McRae and sombr are among those being honored at Variety's 2026 Power of Young Hollywood event, taking place Aug. 5 in Los Angeles. Tate will receive the Triple Threat Award, while sombr will get the Songwriter of the Year Award. Actors Tyriq Withers and Malachi Barton are also being honored.

Teddy Swims is dropping a new summer collection with White Claw. The limited-edition merch collection includes a bear-shaped pool floatie, a hoodie and a T-shirt. It goes on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. ET. As part of his partnership with the brand, Teddy will be performing at Surf Lodge in the Hamptons over Labor Day weekend.

Dua Lipa's Service95 Book Club has announced its July pick: "Free" by Lea Ypi. Dua's interview with the author — a fellow Albanian — is also available to listen to today on the book club's podcast.

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